"Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday announced its all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 models, along with the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris.The company also announced the new Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra1, expanding the power of Galaxy AI2 to more people through wearables designed to provide end-to-end wellness experiences for everyone.The new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 elevate Galaxy AI to new heights, enabling a range of unique mobile experiences for consumers. Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, expanding the power of Galaxy AI to more people through wearables designed to provide end-to-end wellness experiences for everyone. 'At Samsung, we are thrilled to open the next chapter of Galaxy Al with our sixth generation foldables—Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. The new smartphones are designed to unfold unique mobile experiences across communications, productivity and creativity. Together with the Al-infused connected Galaxy ecosystem, our new products will empower you and enhance your lives. I am excited to share that both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Z Flip6 are manufactured at our Noida factory,' said JB Park, president and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools to maximise the large screen and significantly enhance productivity.It includes the latest Google Gemini app, which is fully integrated into the new Galaxy Z series, providing an AI-powered assistant on the phone. In addition, the interpreter now comes with a new conversation mode that enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions..Pre-order for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 starts today, July 10, across all leading online and offline retail stores. Consumers can also pre-order on Samsung Live at https://www.samsung.com/in/live-offers/ starting today.Galaxy Z Flip6 with 12 GB 256 GB Ram is priced at Rs 1,09,999.Galaxy Z Flip6 with 12GB 512 GB Ram is priced at Rs 1,21,999.Galaxy Z Fold6 with 12 GB 256 GB Ram is priced at Rs 1,64,999.Galaxy Z Fold6 with 12GB 512 GB Ram is priced at Rs 1,76,999..Samsung India Adds Hindi To Galaxy AI, Expands Language Support"