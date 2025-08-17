Samsung Expands Noida Production To Laptops

Samsung has begun manufacturing its Galaxy Book series laptops at its Greater Noida facility, expanding local production beyond smartphones and tablets. All four–five models of the Galaxy Book line are being produced domestically, with Indian demand now met entirely through local output.

The South Korean electronics major started laptop production at the plant earlier this year. The Greater Noida factory already rolls out feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, making it one of Samsung’s key global manufacturing hubs.

"Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation. Its research unit in Bharat has more than 7,000 engineers," Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X on Aug. 16, after a meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park, and Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun.

The move aligns with India’s push for electronics self-reliance and signals growing localisation in Samsung’s product strategy for the market.