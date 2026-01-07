Samsung Calls 2026 'Pivotal Year' With Launch Of Next-Gen AI Interface

Samsung expects 2026 to be a “pivotal year” as the South Korean consumer electronics major turns to redefine viewers’ experience with the recently launched next generation AI-based interactive interface, said a top company official here.

It is ‘transforming’ the way viewers enjoy the TV experience from one centred on viewing to focusing on direct interaction with users, said SW Yong, President of VD Business at Samsung Electronics. He was speaking at a session of CES 2026.