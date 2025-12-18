Sammaan Capital Says No Link With Ex-Promoter Sameer Gehlaut Booked By Delhi Police

Sammaan Capital Ltd. on Thursday said it has no relation with former promoter Sameer Gehlaut who has been booked by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in a white-collar case.

The police in its affidavit to the Supreme Court has stated that the Enforcement Directorate has informed the EOW of the fraud, criminal conspiracy in the quid pro quo transactions by and between Sameer Gehlaut and five corporate entities. An FIR was registered on Dec. 15 and the case is under investigation.

"It is submitted that Mr. Sameer Gehlaut who was the executive chairman and promoter of our Company earlier had applied for ceasing to be a promoter of the company in December 2021 and had exited from the board of directors of the company in March 2022," Sammaan Capital said in a statement.

"The de-promoterisation of Mr. Gehlaut was duly approved by exchanges in February 2023 and he has also exited as a shareholder of the company since September 2023. The Company has no relation whatsoever with Mr. Gehlaut against whom the allegations have been levelled in the FIR, as stated in the affidavit filed by EOW of Delhi Police," it added.