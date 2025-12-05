Billionaire Vs Simple Life Debate: Samir Arora Defends Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Helios Capital’s Samir Arora rebuked a user on X for ridiculing Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s comments on living a simple life, made during an appearance on a Netflix show.
Samir Arora, founder of Singapore-based Helios Capital, has slammed a social media user who mocked Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma for his comments on living a simple life. Sharma had shared his thoughts on the subject during his appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show a few months ago, where he spoke about viewing life beyond material comforts.
The user shared a short clip from the episode and wrote, "Indians who buy an Rs 80-crore house and drive a Tesla should not preach they live a simple life."
Arora dismissed the criticism, describing it as a "ridiculous conclusion." He defended the entrepreneur, stating that Sharma "is a self-made billionaire," and questioned the logic of expecting him not to own a Tesla or a home purchased with his own earnings. He closed his response by remarking, "Travelling by local train/bus is not required to live a simple life."
Ridiculous conclusion. Fellow is a self made billionaire but God forbid he should not own a Tesla for that is high life or own a primary home (with his own money). Traveling by local train/bus is not required to live a simple life— Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) December 5, 2025
ALSO READ
Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Orders Return Of Rs 546-Crore; Bans Influencer From Stock Market
What Vijay Shekhar Sharma Had Said
Vijay Shekhar Sharma had appeared on the comedy talk show alongside other startup founders, including boAt's Aman Gupta, Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh and OYO's Ritesh Agarwal. During the conversation, host Kapil Sharma asked whether he indulged in expensive vehicles or luxury products. The Paytm CEO replied in the negative, saying he believed in living life on a modest budget so that "even when everything goes wrong, you can still be in your 'best survival mode.'"
He went on to describe the small joys he treasured, saying, "My happiest moments are eating golgappas." He explained that whenever life got overwhelming and his mind was clouded with worry, he would tell himself, “Life isn’t that bad. I can still go eat golgappas.”
Reaction To Samir Arora’s Defence
Arora’s post drew more than 20,000 views and prompted a series of reactions on X.
One user said that the criticism stemmed from resentment, writing, "This mentality makes Indians poor. They can’t see people who earned money enjoying it."
This mentality makes Indians poor— Laturcity (@gatagatnik) December 5, 2025
They canât see people who earned money enjoying it
Another user backed Arora’s stance by pointing out that financial success should naturally allow for comfort and convenience, stating, "Agree to this take down! I’d fly business class whenever I can, the day I start to make that kind of money to afford it, and buy a car too. It's all about having a convenient and fuss-free life and not having to fight for everything."
Agree to this take down! Iâd fly business class whenever I can the day I start to make that kind of money to afford it, and buy a car too.— AV93 (@analog2030) December 5, 2025
Itâs all about having a convenient and fuss free life and not having to fight for everything.
One comment highlighted the relativity of wealth, suggesting that Sharma’s spending was modest in the context of his net worth, stating, "For his wealth, a Rs 80 crore home or Tesla is not much. Rs 80 crore = flat in Gurgaon. Relative to their worth, middle-class people spend more."
For his wealth, a 80 cr home or Tesla is not much. 80 cr = flat in Gurgaon. Relative to their worth, middle class people spend more— Subir H Chaudhuri (@psychiatrycal) December 5, 2025
The reactions indicated that many users saw no contradiction between success and choosing a simple lifestyle.