Billionaire Vs Simple Life Debate: Samir Arora Defends Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Samir Arora, founder of Singapore-based Helios Capital, has slammed a social media user who mocked Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma for his comments on living a simple life. Sharma had shared his thoughts on the subject during his appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show a few months ago, where he spoke about viewing life beyond material comforts.

The user shared a short clip from the episode and wrote, "Indians who buy an Rs 80-crore house and drive a Tesla should not preach they live a simple life."

Arora dismissed the criticism, describing it as a "ridiculous conclusion." He defended the entrepreneur, stating that Sharma "is a self-made billionaire," and questioned the logic of expecting him not to own a Tesla or a home purchased with his own earnings. He closed his response by remarking, "Travelling by local train/bus is not required to live a simple life."