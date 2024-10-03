Samantha Prabhu Joins Secret Alchemist As Co-Founder Following $500,000 Seed Round

Actress Samantha Prabhu has joined Secret Alchemist as a co-founder for the aromatherapy-based wellness brand. This announcement comes alongside the company’s successful seed funding round, which raised $500,000, primarily led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Secret Alchemist focusses on making aromatherapy accessible through its range of personal care products, including pure-grade essential oils, creams, mists, and shower gels. The newly acquired funds will be allocated towards scaling operations, enhancing inventory in preparation for the festive season, expanding the team, and boosting marketing efforts.

The brand, co-founded by Ankita Thadani and Akash Valia, aims to redefine personal care through natural, sustainable products that promote well-being. With Samantha Prabhu’s entry, the brand hopes to leverage her influence and connection to wellness, especially in South India, to broaden its market reach, the company said in a press release.

Vinay Bansal, founder and chief executive officer of IPV, emphasised the potential of Secret Alchemist to disrupt the personal care industry. He stated that the brand promotes affordable and mindful products that align with contemporary wellness trends.

The personal care market in India is currently valued at approximately $31.5 billion and is growing at an impressive rate of 30% annually. Secret Alchemist aims to capitalise on this growth, positioning itself as a key player in the direct-to-consumer body care segment, which is valued at $2.6 billion.