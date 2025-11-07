Sam Altman Says OpenAI Doesn’t Want A Government Bailout For AI

In an interview on Wednesday, OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said OpenAI is "looking for an ecosystem of banks [and] private equity" to support its ambitious plans. But she also hinted at a role for the US government to "backstop the guarantee that allows the financing to happen," but did not elaborate on how this would work.

The remarks quickly caught the attention of industry watchers, including White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks. "There will be no federal bailout for AI," Sacks posted on the social media site X on Thursday. "The U.S. has at least 5 major frontier model companies. If one fails, others will take its place."

Asked for clarification on Wednesday, an OpenAI spokesperson said Friar was speaking in the context of the broader AI industry. There are currently no immediate plans about OpenAI pursuing a federal backstop, the spokesperson said.

Friar also sought to clarify her remarks later. "OpenAI is not seeking a government backstop for our infrastructure commitments,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post. “I used the word ‘backstop’ and it muddied the point."

In his post, Altman also said that it 'might make sense' for governments to build their own AI infrastructure for public benefit and as part of that arrangement, "offtake,” or consume, a large amount of computing capacity, as well as “provide lower cost of capital do so." He did not explain how the government would provide that lower cost.

Altman stressed that OpenAI’s business is growing fast enough to support its infrastructure spending plans over the coming years. He said that OpenAI expects to hit $20 billion in "annualised revenue run rate” by the end of this year and "grow to hundreds of billion by 2030."

"We are looking at commitments of about $1.4 trillion over the next 8 years," he wrote. “Obviously this requires continued revenue growth, and each doubling is a lot of work! But we are feeling good about our prospects there."