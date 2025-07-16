Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Bungalow Worth Rs 5.35 Crore

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sold his upscale apartment in Bandra West in Mumbai for Rs 5.35 crore according to official documents accessed by NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

The apartment spans approximately 1,318 square feet across a built-up area. The purchase also included three car parking spaces in the high-end residential building. The transaction was carried out and registered on Tuesday. It included a stamp duty payment of Rs 32.01 lakh.

The documents were reviewed by Squareyards.com, a real estate sale website and on the portal of the Inspector General of Registration, according to reports.