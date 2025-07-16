Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Bungalow Worth Rs 5.35 Crore
The transaction was carried out and registered on Tuesday. It included a stamp duty payment of Rs 32.01 lakh.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sold his upscale apartment in Bandra West in Mumbai for Rs 5.35 crore according to official documents accessed by NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
The apartment spans approximately 1,318 square feet across a built-up area. The purchase also included three car parking spaces in the high-end residential building. The transaction was carried out and registered on Tuesday. It included a stamp duty payment of Rs 32.01 lakh.
The documents were reviewed by Squareyards.com, a real estate sale website and on the portal of the Inspector General of Registration, according to reports.
Bandra West is considered to be one of Mumbai's most posh localities with a very premium real estate landscape. The upscale area has a mix of high-end residential and commercial properties. This makes it ideal for aspiring residents and investors willing to shell out a considerable amount of capital. They have a variety of options ranging from luxurious apartments and classic heritage bungalows to unique boutique commercial spaces.