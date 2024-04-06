SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant: All 21 Employees Recovering Following Fire Incident

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said.

Quoting a medical bulletin issued by the Bokaro General Hospital, where the employees were admitted after the blaze erupted, the official said: "21 employees, including some contract workers, are under observation. All of them are stable and under constant monitoring of doctors".

The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said.