Sagar Adani Charts Adani Group's Growth Path To Fuel India's Transformation
The plan aims to catalyse India’s transformation into a developed economy by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s nephew and key executive at the Adani Group, Sagar Adani, has laid out the company's ambitious roadmap, targeting over $100 billion in infrastructure investments over the next six years.
The plan aims to catalyse India’s transformation into a developed economy by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.
Speaking about the group’s growth vision, Sagar Adani highlighted the need for massive infrastructure creation in India — from power generation to roads and ports — as the key to bridging the gap with developed economies.
He pointed to global benchmarks like the US interstate highway system, China’s rapid expressway expansion, and Europe’s post-war Marshall Plan as examples of how hard assets fuel economic power.
The group’s investments will target sectors ranging from renewable energy, energy storage, thermal power, and cross-country transmission lines to data centres, airports, sea ports, roads, rail, water, and key materials like cement, copper, and PVC. Recent acquisitions like ITDC and PSP underscore its push to build out India’s infrastructure backbone.
Sagar Adani said the group currently accounts for around 5% of India’s market capitalisation and aims to capture a significant share of the incremental value expected from India’s projected $30–35 trillion economy by 2047.
“Infrastructure creation is foundational to India’s rise as a developed economy, and the Adani Group is committed to being the engine behind this transformation,” he said, adding that the group has become one of the top five real assets infrastructure companies globally over the past 30 years.
India’s per capita electricity consumption, urbanisation levels, and port capacities still lag behind developed countries, he noted. To close these gaps, Sagar Adani said, the group is doubling down on its investments, with plans to spend around $20 billion annually.
Sagar Adani emphasised that these investments would require consistent capital allocation, large-scale execution, and strong partnerships across regulatory, financial, and industrial spheres.
He also reiterated the group’s commitment to working alongside partners to build a developed India, framing it not as an aspiration but a clear and achievable reality.