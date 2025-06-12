Sagar Adani Charts Adani Group's Growth Path To Fuel India's Transformation

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s nephew and key executive at the Adani Group, Sagar Adani, has laid out the company's ambitious roadmap, targeting over $100 billion in infrastructure investments over the next six years.

The plan aims to catalyse India’s transformation into a developed economy by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Speaking about the group’s growth vision, Sagar Adani highlighted the need for massive infrastructure creation in India — from power generation to roads and ports — as the key to bridging the gap with developed economies.

He pointed to global benchmarks like the US interstate highway system, China’s rapid expressway expansion, and Europe’s post-war Marshall Plan as examples of how hard assets fuel economic power.

The group’s investments will target sectors ranging from renewable energy, energy storage, thermal power, and cross-country transmission lines to data centres, airports, sea ports, roads, rail, water, and key materials like cement, copper, and PVC. Recent acquisitions like ITDC and PSP underscore its push to build out India’s infrastructure backbone.