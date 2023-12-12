Safari Industries Shares Surge As Nuvama Sees Growth On Back Of Capacity Expansion

Shares of Safari Industries rose as much as 12.7%, the most since Dec. 4, before paring gains to trade 8.7% higher at 11:54 a.m. This compares to a 0.04% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 153.61% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.21.

Of the nine analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 12.7%.