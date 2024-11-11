NDTV ProfitBusinessSaatvik Solar Gets 200 MW Solar Module Supply Order
ADVERTISEMENT

Saatvik Solar Gets 200 MW Solar Module Supply Order

GH2 Solar is a green hydrogen developer based and provides sustainable energy solutions through green hydrogen production and distribution.

11 Nov 2024, 08:44 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saatvik Solar has a 3.8 GW solar module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 2 GW under construction.</p><p>Image for representation (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Saatvik Solar has a 3.8 GW solar module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 2 GW under construction.

Image for representation (Source: Freepik)

Saatvik Solar on Monday said it has bagged a 200 MW solar module supply contract from GH2 Solar. As part of the collaboration, Saatvik Solar, will supply bifacial solar modules for a period of 12 months starting January 2025, a company statement said.

"Saatvik Solar signs a contract with GH2 Solar to supply 200MW of high-efficiency mono perc bifacial half cut solar PV modules (series), rated at 540/550Wp, for use across various solar projects in India," the statement said.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the order.

The company has a 3.8 GW solar module manufacturing capacity, with an additional 2 GW under construction.

GH2 Solar is a green hydrogen developer based and provides sustainable energy solutions through green hydrogen production and distribution.

ALSO READ

Acme Solar Holdings IPO Subscribed 2.75 Times On Final Day, GMP At Discount
Opinion
Acme Solar Holdings IPO Subscribed 2.75 Times On Final Day, GMP At Discount
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT