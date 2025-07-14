RVNL Wins Order Worth Rs 447 Crore From Delhi Metro

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. on Monday received a letter of award from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for an order worth Rs 447 crore.

The order is for part-design and construction of viaduct, according to an exchange filing. The construction is spread across seven stations including Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj and Lajpat Nagar. It also includes the pre-engineered building structure in all stations of Lajpat Nagar to Saket G block corridor of Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project.

The project is to be completed in 36 months, the company added.

The company in this fiscal expects a 20% growth in order inflows. In fiscal 2025, RVNL secured order inflows worth Rs 14,000 crore.

The public sector undertaking's order book currently stands at Rs 97,000 crore to Rs 98,000 crore, with Rs 47,000 crore from legacy railway projects and the remainder from diversified sectors.