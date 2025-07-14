RVNL Wins Order Worth Rs 447 Crore From Delhi Metro
The contract adds to RVNL's strong orderbook that currently stands at Rs 97,000-98,000 crore.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. on Monday received a letter of award from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for an order worth Rs 447 crore.
The order is for part-design and construction of viaduct, according to an exchange filing. The construction is spread across seven stations including Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj and Lajpat Nagar. It also includes the pre-engineered building structure in all stations of Lajpat Nagar to Saket G block corridor of Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project.
The project is to be completed in 36 months, the company added.
The company in this fiscal expects a 20% growth in order inflows. In fiscal 2025, RVNL secured order inflows worth Rs 14,000 crore.
The public sector undertaking's order book currently stands at Rs 97,000 crore to Rs 98,000 crore, with Rs 47,000 crore from legacy railway projects and the remainder from diversified sectors.
RVNL aims to generate a revenue of Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 22,000 crore in the current financial year, according to Director (Operations) Mritunjay Pratap Singh. "For the current financial year, we are keeping revenue guidance of the order of Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 crore," he told NDTV Profit in May.
RVNL's stock on Monday settled 0.17% higher at Rs 382.30 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.27% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The Rs 447-crore order win was announced after the market hours.
RVNL's shares have fallen 39% over the past 12 months and 9.56% year-to-date.
Out of three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 216 implies a potential downside of 43.5%.