RVNL Emerges As Lowest Bidder For Rs 251-Crore Power Transmission Project

The time period for execution of the work, which includes line bifurcation, interconnection and conductor augmentation is two years.

15 Jan 2024, 07:11 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes (Source:&nbsp;RVNL website)</p></div>
Image used for representational purposes (Source: RVNL website)

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has emerged as the lowest bidder for a power transmission project in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 251 crore.

The order by MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Co. includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 kV line-associated works, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The time period for execution of the work, which includes line bifurcation, interconnection and conductor augmentation, is two years, according to the construction firm.

Shares of RVNL closed 8.56% higher at Rs 220.65 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.93% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

