Rural Markets Will See Boost In Sales During Festive Season, Says M&M’s Veejay Nakra

“If I look back a couple of months ago, there were elections, the budget and a strong summer due to which walk-ins were low. But, as we start moving into the festive season with a very strong monsoon, it augurs well for a strong upcoming festive season,” the senior executive said.

Mahindra’s XUV 3XO, which launched recently at a starting price of Rs 7.5 lakh, is seeing a strong enquiry and booking pipeline, Nakra revealed.

“A lot of the 3XO numbers have been supported in the urban and semi-urban markets,” he said.

Nakra expects rural sales to pick up soon.

“A large part of rural sales is related to agri and two-wheelers, which is linked to monsoon. Like I said, I think we will see a good pick-up in rural sales as we go into the festive season,” he said.