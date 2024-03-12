Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated on Tuesday ahead of the release of US inflation data that would give cues to the Fed policy stance.

The local currency strengthened by four paise to open at Rs 82.72 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at 82.76 on Monday, according to Cogencis data.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated to six months against the greenback after the RBI took delivery of the $5 billion sell/buy forward swaps, according to forex traders.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.65 and Rs 82.80 on Tuesday.