Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened by four paise to open at Rs 82.72 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at 82.76 on Monday, according to Cogencis data.
The Indian rupee appreciated on Tuesday ahead of the release of US inflation data that would give cues to the Fed policy stance.
On Monday, the rupee appreciated to six months against the greenback after the RBI took delivery of the $5 billion sell/buy forward swaps, according to forex traders.
Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.65 and Rs 82.80 on Tuesday.
"Investors await US inflation data to shape their expectations of an easing cycle pace. The dollar index is seen finding decent support at 102.30 levels, while a break of 103.30 will open doors for 104+ levels," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.
"RBI partially or fully seems to have taken delivery for their swap. For dollar/rupee, Rs 82.64 will act as a support and Rs 82.90 as a resistance," he said.
"The RBI seems to have taken delivery of its swap due yesterday, thus increasing the reserves and rupee liquidity in the market with advance tax due on March 15. The exact position will be known by March 22 when the RBI releases forex reserves data for the week ended on March 15," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.