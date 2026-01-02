'Hero Of Contrarian Bets': Market Voices Recall Siddhartha Bhaiya's Legacy After Shock Demise
News of Bhaiya’s passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from market veterans, fellow fund managers, and industry peers on social media, reflecting his influence across Dalal Street and beyond.
Veteran fund manager Siddhartha Bhaiya passed away at the age of 47, following a sudden cardiac arrest on Dec. 31, 2025 while on a family holiday in New Zealand, according to a statement issued by the company Aequitas Investments on Friday.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Managing Director, Mr. Siddhartha Bhaiya, on 31 December 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand," the company said in a statement.
Condolences Pour In For Siddhartha Bhaiya
News of Bhaiya’s passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from market veterans, fellow fund managers, and industry peers on social media, reflecting his influence across Dalal Street and beyond.
Several recalled his contrarian mindset, caution on stretched valuations, and long‑term discipline, themes he repeated in recent public appearances and interviews.
Market veteran Samir Arora expressed deep sorrow and shock upon hearing the news of Siddhartha Bhaiya's passing. Vikas Khemani mourned the loss of a great friend and thorough professional, lamenting that Bhaiya’s death serves as a stark and painful reminder of the fragility of life.
A user 'Financial Saarthis honoured' him as a brilliant investor and a hero of contrarian betting, stating that his conviction and clarity of thought left a lasting impact on the entire investing community.
Tushar Bohra shared his profound sadness, reflecting on Bhaiya's unique ability to communicate bold, honest, and transparent perspectives within the fund management industry.
Another user Bhoorelal posted on the suddenness of his passing, finding the timing, particularly tragic given Bhaiya's recent courageous efforts to warn the public about market bubbles and systematic wealth transfer.
Rohan Mehta paid his respects to a man he considered one of India's finest fund managers of the last 15 years, acknowledging the significant professional lessons he learned from him.
Vinit Barve reacted with disbelief to the news, throwing light on Bhaiya’s inspiring journey from a humble background in Badlapur to becoming a top-performing manager who created immense wealth for his investors.
Very very sorry to see the news of Siddhartha Bhaiya - Uffffffffffffff.— Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) January 2, 2026
Oh God.
Very sad to hear passing of Siddhartha Bhaiya. A great guy and thorough professional. Shocked to hear this. Rest in Peace my friend. Rude reminder of fragility of life. @AequitasL @sidd1307— Vikas Khemani (@vikaskhemani) January 2, 2026
One of the most brilliant investors and a bold contrarian bet hero,— ð ðððððððð ððððððð (@financialsarthi) January 2, 2026
Siddharth Bhaiya, is no more.
His conviction, courage, and clarity of thought inspired countless people in the investing community.
This is a huge loss for all of us.
Om Shanti.#aequitas pic.twitter.com/3MmJfk9Zll
Extremely sad to hear of Siddharth Bhaiya's demise at such a young age. He had created a unique place for himself among fund managers with a bold and differentiated perspective and an honest and transparent way to communicate the same.— Tushar Bohra (@tusharbohra) January 2, 2026
I keep thinking back of our last meeting,â¦
Sad to hear about the sudden passing away of Siddharth bhaiya. It's a very weird timing considering he recently openly called out the current market condition as a bubble of epic proportions. He openly called out the systematic wealth transfer happening from middle class— Bhoorelal (@Bhoorelallives) January 2, 2026
Rest in peace Siddharth Bhaiya. Arguably the finest fund managers India had over the last decade and a half. Learned a lot from you. ð— Rohan Mehta (@RM_Strataegic) January 2, 2026
Shock and disbelief to read about Siddharth Bhaiya. Came from humble background in Badlapur, rose to become top performing fund manager, created wealth for hundreds of his investors...— Vinit Barve (@vinit_ab) January 2, 2026
Om Shanti
Bhaiya’s investing career spanned more than two decades. He often spoke on the importance of avoiding leverage, focusing on quality businesses and minimising downside risk. His approach became closely associated with Aequitas’s culture and results.
Bhaiya, regarded among India's top smallcap multibagger hunters, delivered as high as 2,800% absolute returns as Aequitas picked up promising stocks at early stages. This made Aequitas one of Dalal Street's top PMS funds. Bhaiya's vision was to scale it into a $1 billion net worth organisation.