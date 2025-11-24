Rubicon Research CEO Parag Sancheti Explains Strategic Bet On Nasal Spray Segment

Rubicon Research Ltd. is doubling down on innovation in drug-device combinations, with nasal spray emerging as a key focus area. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit, CEO Parag Sancheti outlined the rationale behind this move, calling it a “carefully thought-through strategy” aimed at tapping a complex and fast-growing market.

Sancheti said the company’s approach rests on three core pillars, portfolio selection, execution record, and capital allocation, all built on a strong foundation of science, regulatory compliance, and innovation. “These are the principles we have consistently followed over the last 10–12 years,” he noted.

Explaining why Rubicon chose nasal spray, Sancheti said the decision was made in 2020 as part of a broader push into drug-device combinations. “We picked nasal spray because it’s a space that is scientifically challenging and complicated to develop,” he said. The company is also exploring nose-to-brain delivery in its branded business, a segment that promises significant therapeutic potential.

On market prospects, Sancheti highlighted the growing approval pipeline in the US, including alternatives to traditional injectables like the EpiPen. “The market space is expanding. Multiple products getting approved from innovators creates a sizeable opportunity for companies like us to cater to global markets through innovative products,” he added, without putting a specific number to the addressable market.

Rubicon’s bet on nasal spray underscores its strategy to differentiate in niche, high-barrier segments while leveraging its expertise in formulation science and regulatory pathways.

Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical formulations company, driven by innovation through focused research and development, with an increasing portfolio of specialty products and drug-device combination products targeting regulated markets, the company says on its website.