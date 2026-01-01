Rs 6,200-Crore Loan Scam: Kolkata Businessman Defrauds PSU Banks With Web Of 60 Shell Companies

A Kolkata-based businessman has defrauded several state-owned lenders of Rs 6,200 crore by weaving a web of 60 shell companies with the head of one of the leading banks playing as an accomplice in the loan scam, according to a report by The Times of India.

The fraud process involved drivers, house-keeping staff, office boys, junior staff and relatives of the industrialist acting as "directors" of a fictitious empire allegedly worth a turnover of thousands of crores in iron and steel manufacturing.

However, this 'empire' was all on paper with no real business activity involved. The scam was scripted by Sanjay Sureka, the businessman who created dozens of shell entities and with the help of S K Goel, the then chairperson and managing director of UCO Bank, managed to get loans of Rs 6,200 crore.

According to TOI, the Enforcement Directorate was quoted saying in its investigative report, "Against loans of over Rs 6,200 crore, the company's liquidation value barely reached Rs 600 crore, and assets sold so far have realised only Rs 434 crore.''