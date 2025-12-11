RRP Defence Ties Up With Israeli Firm To Locally Make Electro-Optics Systems

RRP Defense Ltd. on Thursday announced a partnership with Israeli firm Meprolight Ltd. for avanced electro-optics and weapon sights in India. The partnership includes collaborative sales and distribution of Meprolight products within India for military and law-enforcement agencies.

Meprolight manufactures advanced electro-optic systems, nightvision devices, and weapon sights for defence, paramilitary, and law-enforcement agencies.

The company will transfer technology to support assembly, testing, and integration at RRP Defense's Mahape facility near Mumbai under the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, according to a statement.

The companies will also chart out a long-term roadmap for local manufacturing of select electro-optic systems using indigenous components through RRP Electronics and other ecosystem partners.

"Integrating world-class electro-optic technology into our Mahape facility enables us to serve the Indian Armed Forces with domestically assembled, battle-tested solutions," said RRP Defense Chairman Rajendra Chodankar.

The company focuses on indigenising critical systems in electro-optics, thermal imaging, and UAV technologies.

Meprolight was founded in 1990 and operates as a division of SK Group, a larger Israeli defense conglomerate. The company emerged from the practical needs of the Israel Defense Forces for reliable sighting systems suited to Middle Eastern combat environments.

India-Israel defence partnership has strengthened over the last 20 years, with Tel Aviv emerging as one of New Delhi's top defence supplier, especially in missiles, aerospace and electronics warfare systems.

India has encouraged Israeli companies to invest in local production and partner with private and state-run companies for joint development. Several Indian conglomerates like Adani, Mahindra and Tata have announced tie-ups with Israeli companies.

Trading in RRP Defence shares is restricted on the BSE. The stock has run-up from Rs 19 to Rs 936.30 in 12 months. The market capitalisation is Rs 1,285 crore.