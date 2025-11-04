RR Kabel Targets Double-Digit Margin In Three Years

RR Kabel, one of India's leading players in the wires and cables sector, is confident of maintaining its robust growth trajectory amid volatile raw material prices and rising competition. It is targeting double-digit EBIT margins over the next two to three years, according to Chief Operating Officer Rajesh Jain.

“We have planned to achieve double-digit margins in the next two to three years. Last year, my wire and cable EBIT margins were in the range of 7.4% and we have targeted improving them by 100 to 110 bps, and we are on track. We hope that in H2, we will do further improvement and achieve this kind of growth,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

To support its growth ambitions, RR Kabel has planned a total capex of Rs 1,200 crore over the next three years.

Jain explained that the investment will heavily focus on expanding the cable segment. He outlined that while the wire segment is operating at about 70% capacity utilisation, the cable segment is already running at 90% utilisation, necessitating an urgent expansion of capacity.