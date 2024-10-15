RPP Infra Projects Bags Rs 218 Crore Road Improvement Contracts In Maharashtra

RPP Infra Projects Ltd. on Tuesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 218 crore in Maharashtra. The company received a letter of acceptance for a series of infrastructure improvement projects that include the improvement of the Kothore Digar Satana Malegaon Chalisgaon Pachora Shendurni Pahur Wakadi road (SH-19) spanning from km 183/600 to 219/200 in Taluka Jamner, District Jalgaon, according to an exchange filing.

The Chief Engineer of Konkan and the Project Director of the EAP, Mumbai, awarded the total contract, valued at Rs 217.61 crore.

The company's has a strong work order of Rs 3,523.24 crore as of Oct. 15, 2024, the filing said.

We plan to execute the order within a two-year timeframe.