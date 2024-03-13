Royal Sundaram General Insurance Inks Pact With Dvara KGFS

On the partnership with Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co Ltd, Dvara KGFS MD and CEO LVLN Murty said, "The partnership with Royal Sundaram enhances our range of offerings and strengthens our commitment to delivering value." "Providing access to the best-in-class general insurance products aligns with our mission of maximizing the financial well-being of every individual and micro-business in rural India. This collaboration reflects our dedication to creating lasting value for our customers and communities," Murty said.