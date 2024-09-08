Royal Orchid Hotels Expects About 80% Occupancy In Second Half Of The Year

After enduring a low first quarter, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. expects occupancy level to bounce back and reach around 80% in the third and fourth quarters, according to company President Arjun Baljee.

Various factors, including low business travels, heatwave and competition from international destinations like Thailand impacted occupancies in the first quarter. In the first quarter, the company, which operates 107 properties, had an overall occupancy level of 70%.