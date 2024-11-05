Royal Enfield To Launch Electric Bike In Europe And US, Targets Premium Market

On the company's investment in the electric segment, he noted, "We have applied for the PLI scheme along with VECV. It (PLI scheme) requires a minimum of Rs 2,000 crore investment. So that's the initial kind of capital we are putting on the electric segment." Elaborating on the company's overall business, Govindarajan noted that the proportion of business from international markets is expected to increase over time but it is too early to predict the exact ratio.