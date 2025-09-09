Royal Enfield Price After GST Cut: Save Up To Rs 22,000 On 350cc Range

Royal Enfield on Tuesday announced that it has cut the prices for its entire 350 cc range. The prices have been cut up to Rs 22,000, according to the exchange filing by Eicher Motors.

This move follows the rest of the auto majors in order to pass the full benefit of GST rate reduction to its customers. This will be across the motorcycle business, service, apparel and accessories range. The motorcycles with new pricing will be available to customers starting Sept. 22, 2025.

"Royal Enfield is delighted to announce that we are passing the full GST benefit of the price revision directly to our consumers, opening the world of Royal Enfield to an even larger community of riders," said B Govindarajan, Managing Director at Eicher Motors Ltd., and Chief Executive Officer at Royal Enfield.

TVS Motor Company also said it will pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to customers across its internal combustion engine portfolio. The TVS bikes across different models will now become cheaper by up to Rs 22,000. The TVS Jupiter 125 (124cc) is expected to be available at Rs 70,667, compared to Rs 77,000 currently. The price for TVS NTORQ 125 may fall from Rs 85,000 to Rs 77,778.

The Honda Dio 125 is expected to become cheaper by Rs 6,222, with the final price declining to Rs 65,778. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 could see a cut of Rs 6,444, bringing its price down to Rs 75,556.

The Goods and Services Tax Council after its meeting announced that two-wheelers with an engine capacity below 350cc will now be taxed at 18%. As a result, the prices of several bikes, scooters and other two-wheeler models will see a significant reduction starting Sept. 22.