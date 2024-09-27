Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Gets Tubeless Spoked Rims, Finally

Royal Enfield is finally going to equip the Himalayan 450 with wire-spoked tubeless wheels in India, delivering on a promise made almost a year ago.

The tubeless wheels, available to existing Himalayan 450 owners and potential buyers, can be purchased online or as a genuine accessory at dealerships for Rs 12,424 from Oct. 3, 2024, according to a statement on Friday. A new Himalayan 450 with tubeless spoked rims is available at a starting price of Rs 2.96 lakh.

The stock tyres on existing Himalayan 450 are a direct fitment for these new wheels, according to a dealership in Ahmedabad.