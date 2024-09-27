Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Gets Tubeless Spoked Rims, Finally
A new Himalayan 450 with tubeless spoked rims is available in India at a starting price of Rs 2.96 lakh.
Royal Enfield is finally going to equip the Himalayan 450 with wire-spoked tubeless wheels in India, delivering on a promise made almost a year ago.
The tubeless wheels, available to existing Himalayan 450 owners and potential buyers, can be purchased online or as a genuine accessory at dealerships for Rs 12,424 from Oct. 3, 2024, according to a statement on Friday. A new Himalayan 450 with tubeless spoked rims is available at a starting price of Rs 2.96 lakh.
The stock tyres on existing Himalayan 450 are a direct fitment for these new wheels, according to a dealership in Ahmedabad.
A set of wire-spoked tubeless wheels removes the need for a tube inside the tyre. That does away with the cumbersome process of dismantling a wheel every time there’s a puncture. A simple patchwork on the outside does the trick. They are particularly useful for adventure motorcycles on off-road trails, as they can flex more than alloy rims to soak up the bumps.
“With these new tubeless wheels the Himalayan 450 becomes even more adventure-ready allowing riders to enjoy a hassle-free experience, inspiring them to embark on their next motorcycling adventure,” Royal Enfield said in a statement.
The Himalayan 450, a thorough upgrade on the Himalayan 411, was launched in November last year, to mark the Madras Original’s entry into the 40 BHP, 400 cc class of motorcycles in India. The motorcycle was available with tubeless spoked rims for overseas markets, but wasn’t in India so far due to homologation issues.