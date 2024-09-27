Rolls-Royce Unveils Ultra-Luxury Cullinan Series II In India, Starting At Rs 10.5 Crore

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has launched its ultra-luxury Cullinan Series II in India, starting at Rs 10.5 crore, according to a company representative.

The company announced that the first local deliveries are set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Irene Nikkein, regional director for Asia-Pacific at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, stated that the introduction of the Cullinan Series II in India marks a significant milestone for the brand in the region.

"Cullinan Series II integrates new technologies, new materials, meticulously considered design updates and innovative opportunities for self-expression through Bespoke," Nikkein said.

In India, the Cullinan Series II is priced from Rs 10.5 crore, while the Black Badge Cullinan Series II starts at Rs 12.25 crore.

The Cullinan Series II features subtle design enhancements inside and out. The SUV now boasts updated LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and new wheel options.

Under the hood, the Cullinan Series II retains the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, producing 563 BHP and 850 Nm of torque. The more powerful Black Badge variant offers 592 BHP and 900 Nm. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all four wheels.

The company also noted that pricing for the Cullinan Series II may vary based on client specifications.

