Only Two Used Rolex Models Rise In Value In A Year Of Falling Watch Prices

The Lady-Datejust is the smallest watch in the index with a diameter of 26 millimeters (roughly one inch.) After surging to record highs during the pandemic, prices for the most in-demand trophy models from Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet have fallen sharply on the secondary market since April 2022. Prices for smaller, as well as mid-tier priced watches from brands like Cartier, have been more stable.