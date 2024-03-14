Roadway Solutions India Infra To Raise Nearly Rs 1,000 Crore For Expansion

Ashwanee Ramsurrun, Director of AG Dynamic Funds the company has signed an MoU with RSIIL for investment of $120 million.

"This collaboration signifies our confidence in RSIIL's potential and our shared vision for progress in the infrastructure sector," said Ramsurrun.

Gadhoke said the company's turnover is estimated to cross Rs 1,500 crore this fiscal and is the target to reach Rs 5,000 crore in 2026-27.