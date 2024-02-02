Road Ministry Aims To Construct Record 13,813 Km Of Highways In FY24

At present, the total length of less than two-lane National Highways (NHs) is 14,350 km (9.8% of the total NH length). The ministry constructed 10,237 km National Highways in the 2019-20 financial year, 13,327 km in 2020-21, 10,457 km in 2021-22, 10,331 km in 2022-23.