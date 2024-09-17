RMC Switchgears To Develop Solar Power Project In Maharashtra

RMC Switchgears Ltd. has received a contract from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. to develop a 41-megawatt solar photovoltaic power project.

The project was awarded through a competitive bidding process and an e-reverse auction will be executed under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. It's a scheme for the solarisation of agricultural feeders under the PM-Kusum Scheme.

The power produced under this project will be bought by MSEDCL at a fixed tariff approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission for 25 years from the date of operation. The company is also following up with the additional tenders that are exceeding 500 MWp along with engaging with both the public and private sectors in achieving one GWp in renewable energy, it said.