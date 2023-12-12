Business NewsRITES Signs Pact With CFM Mozambique For Supply Of 10 Diesel Locomotives
ADVERTISEMENT
RITES Signs Pact With CFM Mozambique For Supply Of 10 Diesel Locomotives
"It is hereby informed that the contract agreement with CFM Mozambique for the supply of ten diesel locomotives along with incidental services at a total cost of $37,680,080... has been signed," the company said in a filing to the BSE.
State-owned RITES Ltd on Tuesday announced it has signed a pact with CFM Mozambique for the supply of diesel locomotives and incidental services at a total cost of $37,680,080 (Rs 314.1 crore).
State-owned RITES Ltd on Tuesday announced it has signed a pact with CFM Mozambique for the supply of diesel locomotives and incidental services at a total cost of $37,680,080 (Rs 314.1 crore).
The pact has been signed for the supply of ten diesel locomotives.
"It is hereby informed that the contract agreement with CFM Mozambique for the supply of ten diesel locomotives along with incidental services at a total cost of $37,680,080... has been signed," the company said in a filing to the BSE.