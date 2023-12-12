NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRITES Signs Pact With CFM Mozambique For Supply Of 10 Diesel Locomotives
RITES Signs Pact With CFM Mozambique For Supply Of 10 Diesel Locomotives

12 Dec 2023, 02:53 PM IST
State-owned RITES Ltd on Tuesday announced it has signed a pact with CFM Mozambique for the supply of diesel locomotives and incidental services at a total cost of $37,680,080 (Rs 314.1 crore).

The pact has been signed for the supply of ten diesel locomotives.

"It is hereby informed that the contract agreement with CFM Mozambique for the supply of ten diesel locomotives along with incidental services at a total cost of $37,680,080... has been signed," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

