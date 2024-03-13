Rites Confident Of Maintaining An Order A Day In Next Fiscal: Chairman Mithal

Rites Ltd. is looking forward to adding revenue from new export orders in the next financial year, subsequently improving its margin that had been under pressure, Chairperson Rahul Mithal has said.

The railway infrastructure and consulting firm has bagged an order worth roughly Rs 300 crore in Mozambique, Mithal told NDTV Profit in an interview.

The order is for locomotives, which takes nine to 12 months of time to manufacture. Hence, the revenue from this order is seen coming by the end of fiscal 2025, according to the managing director.

Rites has also bagged an L1 order to export 200 coaches, revenue from which is expected to kick in the latter half of the next fiscal, he said.

As far as the order in Zimbabwe is concerned, Mithal said Rites had been in touch with them and hopes to fructify the memorandum of understanding into an order deal.