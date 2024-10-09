RITES And Etihad Rail Sign MoU For UAE Rail Infrastructure Development

Both companies will explore advanced IT solutions to enhance train operations and passenger management, focusing on innovation and technology. The partnership will facilitate knowledge transfer and expertise sharing, with a commitment to comprehensive training programs and employee exchange initiatives, as per the press release by RITES.

Rahul Mithal emphasised that “This strategic collaboration with Etihad Rail underscores our strengths and commitment to operational excellence & innovation, while contributing to sustainable infrastructure development. It represents a significant advancement in our strategic initiative of RITES Videsh"

Shadi Malak remarked that "This strategic partnership with RITES marks a significant step towards our vision of enhancing connectivity and transforming the transportation landscape in the UAE. Guided by the vision and support of our wise leadership, we will leverage our combined expertise to modernize and enhance the efficiency of the UAE National Railway Network"

RITES is a leading player in transport consultancy with a presence in over 55 countries, while Etihad Rail oversees the UAE's national freight and passenger railway network.