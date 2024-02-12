RIL Tops List Of Valuable Companies, Apollo Hospitals Has Most Women On Board, Says Report

Reliance Industries Ltd. ranks first among India's most valuable companies, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. has topped the list with most women representation on the board of directors, according to a Burgundy Private and Hurun India report released on Monday.

Of the 500 most valuable companies in India, 437 have women representation on their boards, the report said. And there were a total of 729 women directors on their boards, the report said.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise topped the list with six women directors. It had V Kavitha Dutt and Rama Bijapurkar as independent women directors. This was followed by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. and Piramal Enterprises Ltd., with five women directors each. While Godrej Consumer had Ireena Vittal, Pippa Tubuman Armerding and Ndidi Nwuneli as independent women directors on the board, Piramal Enterprises had Anjali Bansal, Anita George and Shikha Sharma.

The report also listed India's most valuable companies or Big 3—Reliance Industries Ltd., with a value of Rs 15.6 lakh crore; followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. at Rs 12.4 lakh crore; and HDFC Bank Ltd., with Rs 11.3 lakh crore.

It explained that the merger of Housing Development Finance Corp. with HDFC Bank aided the latter in surpassing Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation. It also became the third company in India to do so.

In terms of fastest growing companies, Suzlon Energy Ltd. topped the list with 436% year-on-year value growth, followed by Jindal Stainless Ltd. and JSW Infrastructure Ltd.