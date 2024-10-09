RIL's Q2 Earnings To See Rough Weather On High Crude Oil Supply, Says Morgan Stanley

Reliance Industries Ltd. is expected to report year-on-year decline in its September quarter earnings, as global fuel supply remains high, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has also cut its target price on the stock to Rs 3,325 per share from Rs 3,416 apiece, implying a 19% upside.

The leading brokerage firm has also trimmed the company's earnings per share estimates of the current and the next fiscal by 12% and 7%, respectively. However, it has maintained 'overweight' rating on the stock.

Sequentially, Morgan Stanley expects earnings and Ebitda to grow 3%.

"RIL is rationalising its retail floor space and segment Ebitda should be flattish YoY, chemical margins are sluggish," Morgan Stanley said. "Telecom remains the bright spot as tariff hikes are reflected in earnings and Ebitda grows despite subscriber churn."