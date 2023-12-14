RIL Partners With DBS Bank To Fund Compressed-Biogas Infrastructure

Reliance Industries Ltd. and DBS Bank India have come together to finance compressed-biogas projects and establish a permanent supply chain for feedstocks for such plants.

They plan to introduce customised standard supply-chain financing model to meet the requirements of RIL's CBG projects, according to a statement by DBS Bank on Thursday.

RIL has planned to set up 100 CBG plants over the next five years and it will require new infrastructure and value-chain engagements with farmers. However, the CBG industry is highly fragmented and dependent on agriculture, which has seasonal variations.