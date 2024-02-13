RIL Becomes First Indian Company To Cross Rs 20 Lakh Crore In Market Capitalisation

Reliance Industries Ltd. became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 20 lakh crore in market capitalisation after its shares hit record high on Tuesday.

The stock advance as much as 1.83% to hit a record high of Rs 2,958 apiece. It has risen 39.54% in the past 12 months.

Of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy', five recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 0.3%