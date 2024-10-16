Mumbai's Iconic Rhythm House Store Finally Has A New Owner

The iconic music store Rhythm House has a new buyer in place. According to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, apparel retailer Bhaane Retail has been finalised as preferred bidder under the liquidation proceedings of Firestar Diamond International Pvt.

Bhaane Retail is owned by Anand Ahuja, and the company is a subsidiary of apparel manufacturer Shahi Exports. Ahuja, a self professed "sneaker enthusiast" also owns the multi-brand sneaker store VegNonVeg. He is also the husband of Bollywood film actor Sonam Kapoor.

The auction process underway is to take control of Firestar Diamond's 99.77% stake in Rhythm House Pvt. The company houses real estate assets currently. Alongside the Rhythm House store, Bhaane Retail will also take over 12,000 square feet worth office space in Kurla, owned by Firestar Diamond.

In 2017, Nirav Modi had bought the 3,500 square feet Rhythm House store in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda area from the Curmally brothers. At the time, the original owners had decided to shutter the store, owing to a steep fall in purchases of physical music CDs. The Kala Ghoda area is popular for being a boutique shopping location and hosts multiple fashion designer stores and premium restaurants.