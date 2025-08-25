Revenue Of Large, Diversified EPC Firms To Grow 9-11% In FY26: Crisil Ratings

"This fiscal, the total domestic infrastructure capital outlay is expected to grow 7-9%, driven by steady budgetary allocation by the central and state governments and a moderate increase in private sector participation. The share of private investments is expected to rise to 11%, up from 9% in the previous fiscal, driven by the government's efforts to revitalise the build-operate-transfer model in the roads sector and increasing private investments in the renewable energy sector," Crisil Ratings Director Gautam Shahi said.