Retailers Flourish Online Amid Discount Wars As Festival Season Kicks Off

Lofty discounts fueled a surge in sales for apparel to consumer electronics during the Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam festivals, marking the beginning of the festive season after months of sluggish demand. While the retailers are reaping the rewards of digital sales, the brick-and mortar stores continue to experience low foot traffic, according to industry executives. "This year's Onam sales have been better than the last year's, whe...