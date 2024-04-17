Retail Investor Boom Leads To 83% Jump In Small-Cap Mutual Funds’ Assets In FY24

Influx of flows, upsurge in retail investors' participation and bullish market conditions have boosted the assets for the small-cap mutual fund category to Rs 2.43 lakh crore mark at the end of March 2024, marking an 83% surge compared to the previous year. The surge in assets was complemented by an increase in the number of investors, with the number of folios reaching 1.9 crore in March 2024 from 1.09 crore a year ago, adding an investor base of 81 lakh. This shows investors' inclination for small-cap funds.