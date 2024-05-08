Retail Auto Sales Surge 27% In April As Rural Demand Revives

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRetail Auto Sales Surge 27% In April As Rural Demand Revives
The industry remains cautiously optimistic due to rising interest in new models and strategic planning.

08 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Retail auto sales in India surged by nearly a fourth in April as demand has revived in the hinterland.

Retail auto sales rose 27% year-on-year to 22,06,070 units last month, according to a statement released on Wednesday. That came on the back of new launches in the four-wheeler and two-wheeler categories.

  • Two-wheeler retail sales up 33% YoY to 16,43,510 units

  • Three-wheeler retail sales up 9% YoY to 80,105 units

  • Car retail sales up 16% YoY to 3,35,123 units

  • CV retail sales up 1% YoY at 90,707 units

  • Tractor retail sales up 1.37% YoY to 56,625 units

"The industry remains cautiously optimistic due to rising interest in new models and strategic planning, but careful monitoring of election-related uncertainty and financial challenges," Manish Singhania, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealer Associations, said.

