Residential Sales At Record In First Nine Months Of 2024 As Mumbai, Bengaluru Lead

Residential sales in the first nine months of 2024—January to September—reached a record high with 229,908 units sold, according to a statement by JLL Research released Sunday.

This is approximately 85% of the total units sold throughout the entire year of 2023, the report stated. Out of these, most units were sold in Mumbai and Bengaluru, contributing around 44% of the overall sales.

During the period under review, 39% sales were from mid-segment (Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore), and 35% from upper mid-segment (Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore). Meanwhile, premium (Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore) and luxury (Rs 5 crore and above) residential sales grew 107% and 96% sequentially, respectively.

The report attributed the increasing demand for premium and luxury projects to change in lifestyle preferences of buyers especially after the pandemic.