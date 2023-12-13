Renewable Investments Set To Jump Threefold, Low Tariffs To Drive Demand: CEOs

Investments in renewables will surge threefold in five years as power tariffs fall, making green energy affordable, according to top executives of India's two private sector electricity generation companies.

"The next 5 years, there is going to be a huge capital expenditure in the renewable energy sector," Prashant Jain, joint managing director and chief executive officer at JSW Energy Ltd., told NDTV Profit in an interview. "Power companies will be making substantial investments in the sector."

India targets reaching 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 to meet power consumption that is growing at one of the fastest speeds in the world, cut reliance on imported oil and clean up dirty air. Large conglomerates, from Reliance Industries Ltd. to Adani Group, have pledged billions of dollars worth of investment as the nation targets net zero by 2070.