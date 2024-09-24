NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsLand Acquisition To Storage Limits — Renewable Energy Players Face Challenges Despite Broader Push
ADVERTISEMENT

Land Acquisition To Storage Limits — Renewable Energy Players Face Challenges Despite Broader Push

Renewable energy players face headwinds, including land acquisition, financially stressed distribution companies, and lower energy storage capacities.

24 Sep 2024, 11:50 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Renewable energy as a theme has received significant traction in India in the last few years, but challenges persist. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-wind-farm-with-a-wind-turbine-in-the-background-6lOxktnqo04?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Renewable energy as a theme has received significant traction in India in the last few years, but challenges persist. (Source: Unsplash)
Renewable energy as a theme has received significant traction in India in the last few years, with CareEdge Ratings noting that the future outlook remains positive. But challenges, like execution related bottlenecks, imposition of basic customs duty and supply chain issues and more, persist. Here is a look at some of the key challenges the industry is currently facing.
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT