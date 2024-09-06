Renewable Energy Ministry Plans To Bring Solar Cells Under Approved List

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy plans to introduce a policy akin to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, or ALMM, for solar modules, but focused on solar cells. This initiative aims to enhance the quality of solar cells and simultaneously support domestic manufacturing.

“ALMM for solar cells is in the pipeline. The work is on and very shortly we will take a considered decision on that,” said Pralhad Joshi, minister of new and renewable energy at the PowerGen event on Monday.