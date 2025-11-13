ReNew To Invest Rs 60,000 Crore In Entire Renewable Energy Spectrum In Andhra

Reacting to the latest deal, CM Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh is committed to emerging as a national leader in renewable energy, and partners like ReNew play a crucial role in advancing this vision."

The latest investment pledge is expected to generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs as the company partners with the southern state to enable it to achieve 78.5 GW solar energy, 35 GW of wind power capacity and 25 GWh battery energy storage targets.