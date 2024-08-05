ReNew Plans To Expand Portfolio By 21 GW Over Five Years

ReNew is aiming to double its aggregate portfolio to 21 gigawatts over the next five years, said Chairman Sumant Sinha.

This remark came post release of the company's first Annual Integrated Report which focuses on ReNew's commitment to scale up capacity, keeping environment in mind.

"As we look ahead, we envision doubling our aggregate portfolio to 21 gigawatts in the next five years. Our first Annual Integrated Report reflects our commitment to scale up renewable energy projects and meet the growing demand for clean and sustainable power solutions in an environmentally and socially responsible manner," said Sinha, who is also the founder and chief executive officer of ReNew.

The company crossed the 10 gigawatt capacity mark in fiscal 2024.